Benchmark JGBs edge down, dip-buying lifts superlong zone

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, but superlong yields were off session highs as bargain-hunting emerged.

The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point to minus 0.280 percent, while September 10-year futures ended down 0.06 point at 153.63.

The 5-year JGB yield also added half a basis point to minus 0.355 percent.

The 30-year yield inched lower half a basis point to 0.125 percent, down from 0.165 percent earlier in the session, while the 20-year yield was flat at 0.065 percent , off its session high of 0.090 percent.

Earlier in the session, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 430 billion yen ($4.13 billion) of 5- to 10-year JGBs, 200 billion yen of 10- to 25-year JGBs, and 120 billion yen of 25- to 40-year JGBs, under its asset purchase operations.

Investors remained focus on whether the BOJ will expand its monetary stimulus at its policy meeting later this month, especially after former U.S. Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke, on a visit to Tokyo, told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the BOJ has steps left available to support the economy.

"We don't know what the BOJ will do next week, but until then, people are reluctant to sell JGBs, overall," said a chief portfolio manager at a Tokyo-based asset management firm.

Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday the government was not considering "helicopter money" as an option, denying a media report that its advisers were suggesting the policy. ($1 = 104.1600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)