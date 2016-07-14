FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs dip as Tokyo shares extend rally, 5-year debt sale well received
July 14, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

JGBs dip as Tokyo shares extend rally, 5-year debt sale well received

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Thursday as Tokyo shares extended their rally and curbed investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose a basis point to minus 0.275 percent, although it was still within striking distance of a record low minus 0.300 percent struck last week.

The 20-year yield was also up by a basis point, at 0.070 percent.

The bond market may have been slightly on the back foot but an auction of five-year JGBs still attracted firm demand on Thursday, with the Bank of Japan’s massive debt-buying scheme expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2.5 trillion yen ($23.9 billion) five-year sale declined from 4.66 at the previous sale in June to 3.45, but it was still comfortably above 2.0, a ratio dealers generally consider as satisfactory.

Moreover, the lowest accepted auction yield was minus 0.3610 percent, a new record low.

Japan’s Nikkei was last up 0.7 percent and on track for its fourth straight day of gains.

$1 = 104.6400 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

