JGBs edge up on BOJ's buying operation, 40-year sale awaited

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Monday as a regular debt-purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan emboldened buyers, although caution ahead of an upcoming 40-year sale weighed on the longer-dated maturities.

The central bank bought a total of 870 billion yen ($8.19 billion) of short to long-term JGBs on Monday through its regular bond buying scheme.

The five-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 basis points to minus 0.350 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.240 percent.

The 30-year yield, on the other hand, rose 1.5 basis points to 0.270 percent.

Japan's finance ministry will auction 400 billion yen of 40-year debt on Tuesday.

Longer-dated JGBs that still yield above zero, such as 40-years, usually attract stable investor bids, but market participants reckon that recent concerns over Japan's fiscal discipline could crimp some of the demand.

The Japanese government is poised to create a fiscal plan to stimulate the economy, which would need to be funded by issuing more government debt.