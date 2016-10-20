FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
JGBs gain on firm liquidity-enhancing auction
October 20, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 10 months ago

JGBs gain on firm liquidity-enhancing auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Thursday, with the market supported by firm auction results.

The finance ministry sold 500 billion yen ($4.83 billion) of JGBs at the liquidity-enhancing sale, under which it regularly supplies the market with off-the-run bonds.

Movements were limited as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day, with investors awaiting possible clues on the central bank's 1-trillion-plus euro bond buying programme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched down half a basis point to minus 0.065 percent.

The 10-year bond went untraded the previous day, with traders saying the market was slightly less conducive for active trading as price ranges had narrowed under the Bank of Japan's yield curve control scheme.

The 30-year yield fell one basis point to 0.490 percent.

$1 = 103.5800 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
