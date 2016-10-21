Benchmark JGBs edge down, curve flattens in quiet trade

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged down on Friday, with prices not straying far from their previous closes in thin trade.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point (bp) to minus 0.060 percent, while December 10-year futures ended down 0.06 point at 151.82.

The yield curve flattened a bit as prices in the superlong zone gained slightly, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 0.5 bp to 0.380 percent and the 30-year yield also shedding 0.5 bp to 0.495 percent.

The Band of Japan offered to buy 410 billion yen ($3.95 billion) of 5- to 10-year JGBs, 70 billion yen of JGBs maturing within one year, and 25 billion yen of inflation-linked JGBs under its asset purchase programme on Friday.

Speaking in parliament on Friday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeated that the BOJ might slow the pace of its bond purchases from the current pace of 80 trillion yen a year as long as it can meet its new yield target.

Under its new "yield curve control" policy framework, the main focus of the BOJ's monetary easing is to deepen negative interest rates from the current minus 0.1 percent, or lower its 10-year bond yield target, now set at around zero percent.

Kuroda said the BOJ saw no need to set a rigid range on how much 10-year yields could deviate from the target, saying that the target was a loose one with some room for allowances.

"If 10-year government bond yields fall well below our target of around zero percent, we may slow our bond purchases," Kuroda said.

"But we don't see an immediate possibility of our bond buying falling sharply from the current pace," he said.

Kuroda also said the BOJ might push back the timing for hitting its inflation target at its policy review later this month, given underlying weakness in price growth. ($1 = 103.8400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)