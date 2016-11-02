FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
JGBs firm as investors wary over Fed, U.S. election
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

JGBs firm as investors wary over Fed, U.S. election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday as risk appetite waned among investors on signs that the U.S. presidential race was tightening just days ahead of the Nov. 8 vote.

Caution prevailed ahead of the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day, expected to set the stage for a rate hike in December, and a Japanese public holiday on Thursday. The Nikkei stock index ended down 1.8 percent at a two-week low.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged down half a basis point (bp) to minus 0.060 percent, while December 10-year futures ended up 0.10 point at 151.81.

The curve flattened as the superlong zone strengthened, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 1.5 bps to 0.360 percent and the 30-year yield losing 2 bps to 0.485 percent.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday dismissed concerns voiced by some market participants that the central bank's aggressive purchases were drying up bond market liquidity.

"I don't think the market's liquidity has shrunk sharply, or its functions has deteriorated significantly, compared with historical levels," Kuroda told parliament, when asked about the rising costs of the BOJ's massive stimulus programme.

On Tuesday, the BOJ said it plans to keep the amount of its bond purchases in all maturities unchanged from October in its initial market operations in November, after trimming its bond purchases last month by a total of about 200 billion yen.

The BOJ, on Tuesday, refrained from expanding its stimulus despite pushing back the time frame for hitting its 2 percent inflation target. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.