JGBs edge down after FBI moves boost optimism on Clinton

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton, boosting expectations of her victory in the upcoming election.

The FBI's move boosted risk assets and dented the attraction of safe-have instruments such as government bonds, ahead of Tuesday's U.S. elections.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to minus 0.055 percent, while the 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.375 percent.

The yields are stuck near familiar territories, with the 10-year within its range in the past few weeks between -0.045 and -0.070 percent.

The price of 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.08 point to 151.79 .