10 months ago
JGBs tumble on U.S. Treasuries rout, 10-year yield at 1-1/2-month high
November 10, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

JGBs tumble on U.S. Treasuries rout, 10-year yield at 1-1/2-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell sharply on Thursday morning, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield to 1 1/2-month highs, after U.S. Treasuries tumbled on expectations U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies could boost inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 4.0 basis points to minus 0.040 percent, its highest level since Sept. 23 while the 20-year yield gained 4.5 basis points to 0.395 percent , a level last seen about two weeks ago.

The price of the benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell as much as 0.58 point to 151.38, the largest fall since the Bank of Japan introduced a new policy framework to control the yield curve. They last stood at 151.51.

U.S. Treasuries yields soared, with the 30-year bond yield posting its sharpest rise in more than five years as investors viewed Trump's policy stance - protectionist on trade and fiscal expansion - will lift inflation. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
