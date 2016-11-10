FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
JGBs post biggest fall under BOJ's new policy as Treasuries tumble
November 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

JGBs post biggest fall under BOJ's new policy as Treasuries tumble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices tumbled on Thursday following the plunge in U.S. Treasuries, with the benchmark JGB futures posting their biggest fall since the Bank of Japan started soft-peg of long-term bond yields in September.

U.S. bond prices dropped on Wednesday as expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies, such as fiscal expansion and protectionism on international trade, will stoke inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield hit a 1-1/2-month high of minus 0.035 percent from minus 0.080 percent, while the price of the benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.40 point to 151.55.

It was the biggest daily fall since Sept. 21, the day the BOJ announced its current policy to guide the 10-year yield around zero percent.

Yet, given the BOJ's tight grip on the market, moves in JGBs were dwarfed by huge swings in the U.S. bond market.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield shot up to a 10-month high of 2.092 percent from a low of 1.716 percent hit earlier on Wednesday.

Safe assets such as government bonds initially rose on Wednesday as investors regarded the uncertainty from Trump's policy stance as fuelling flight-to-quality bids in bonds.

The JGB yield curve slightly steepened, in line with the Treasuries market and also following mediocre results of 30-year JGB auction on Thursday.

The tail, or the gap between the lowest and average price, was 0.19, larger than 0.13 in the previous auction. The bid-to-cover ratio also dropped to 3.50 from 3.64. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
