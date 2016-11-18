FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB yields rise, feeling the tug of U.S. Treasuries
November 18, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 9 months ago

JGB yields rise, feeling the tug of U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields edged up on Friday, feeling the strong tug of their surging U.S. counterparts, in developments expected to test the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) resolve to control the yield curve.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 2 basis points at 0.025 percent after brushing 0.030 percent. The yield had risen to a nine-month high of 0.035 percent on Thursday when the BOJ conducted a fixed-rate JGB buying operation for the first time and prevented the yield from rising further.

The central bank in September embarked on a yield curve control scheme in a bid to keep the benchmark yield around zero percent.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that the central bank was prepared to conduct fixed-rate operations in an unlimited amount if needed.

The five-year yield was up 2.5 basis points at minus 0.080 percent, while the 30-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.575 percent. The 40-year yield touched an eight-month high of 0.680 percent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to an 11-1/2-month high of 2.338 percent on Friday after strong data added to inflation expectations and as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the central bank will likely hike rates in December. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

