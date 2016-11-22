FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 7:05 AM / in a year

JGBs edge down slightly ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged down on Tuesday ahead of a public holiday, while the yield curve steepened slightly as superlong yields inched up.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point (bp) to 0.030 percent, moving back toward a nine-month high of 0.040 percent touched on Friday.

December 10-year JGB futures closed up 0.01 point at 150.44.

The 30-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.625 percent, matching the previous session’s high, which was its loftiest level since March.

The yield on relatively illiquid 40-year JGBs added 2 bps to 0.745 percent, also its highest since March.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that the BOJ will continue to buy a large amount of JGBs under its policy framework. He said large long-term debt purchases could cause problems with liquidity, but he had not seen this problem so far.

Kuroda also said the central bank’s current target of guiding the benchmark 10-year yield to around zero percent could change depending on what was needed to meet the goal of 2 percent inflation.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer

