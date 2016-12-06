JGBs slip on weak liquidity-enhancing sale, firmer Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield climbing to a 10-month high, as a weak liquidity-enhancing auction and firmer Nikkei weighed on the market.

The 10-year JGB yield was up 2 basis points at 0.045 percent after touching 0.050 percent, its highest since Feb. 18. JGB yields have climbed steadily over the past month, tracking the rise in global bond yields.

The 30-year yield was 3.5 basis points higher at 0.620 percent.

An auction by the finance ministry on Tuesday to sell 400 billion yen ($3.5 billion) of off-the-run JGBs, intended to enhance market liquidity, drew tepid demand with investors remaining cool to debt with a 30-year sale looming on Thursday.

JGBs, on the other hand, showed little reaction to the possibility of Japan relying on extra deficit-covering debt worth around 1.9 trillion yen ($16.7 billion) to offset an expected tax revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year through March 2017.

"It will be neutral for the market as it appears unlikely to result in a change to the amount of JGBs issued each month. The finance ministry has front-loaded a lot of bonds which it can fall back on," said a dealer at a domestic securities house.

Front-loading entails the ministry issuing bonds intended for the next fiscal year during the current fiscal year.