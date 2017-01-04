FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
JGBs slip on weaker Treasuries, caution ahead of 10-yr auction
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 4:52 AM / 8 months ago

JGBs slip on weaker Treasuries, caution ahead of 10-yr auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by lower U.S. Treasuries and caution ahead of the 10-year debt auction later in the week.

A rise in Nikkei on the first trading day of the year also weighed on JGBs as it reduced the appetite for safe-haven government bonds.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 2.5 basis points at 0.065 percent and the 30-year yield rose 3 basis points to 0.740 percent.

Japan's finance ministry will auction 2.4 trillion yen ($20.34 billion) of 10-year JGBs on Thursday.

Treasury yields rose overnight after stronger-than-expected Institute for Supply Management (ISM) numbers which showed U.S. factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in December.

$1 = 118.0100 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team

