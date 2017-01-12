FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
JGBs gain as Tokyo stocks sag, Treasuries rise
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 4:24 AM / 7 months ago

JGBs gain as Tokyo stocks sag, Treasuries rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained slightly on Thursday, supported by a rise in Treasuries and as Tokyo stocks retreated to two-week lows following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half a basis point at 0.050 percent and the 40-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.890 percent.

The Bank of Japan also conducted a regular debt-buying operation on Thursday and supported longer-dated JGBs.

Prices on Treasuries rose with yields falling to one-month lows overnight following a strong 10-year note auction and as Trump's news conference contained no details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

The Nikkei was down 1.3 percent, as the dollar slumped against the yen in the wake of the slide in Treasury yields. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.