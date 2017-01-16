FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 4:11 AM / 7 months ago

JGBs dip ahead of bond auctions, weaker stocks limit losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday as the market braced for a string of upcoming debt auctions, although a slide in Tokyo shares helped limited the losses.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.050 percent. The 30-year yield also climbed half a basis point, to 0.735 percent.

The bond market sagged on caution towards a crowded auction schedule, with the finance ministry due to sell 1.1 trillion yen ($9.64 billion) of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday, 2.4 trillion yen of five-years on Thursday and 500 billion yen of 40-years on Jan. 24.

Japan's Nikkei fell more than 1 percent to wipe out all of its gains so far this year, as the yen appreciated against the dollar and its rally since Donald Trump was elected lost momentum.

$1 = 114.1600 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

