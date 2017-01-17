JGBs steady after solid 20-year sale

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Tuesday, underpinned by solid demand at a 20-year sale.

Investors were wary of taking significant new positions as they braced for a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May later in the global session, as well as Friday's inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.050 percent , while 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.10 point to 150.38.

At the Ministry of Finance's offer of 1.1 trillion yen ($9.70 billion) of 20-year JGBs with a 0.60 percent coupon, 38.2643 percent of the bids accepted at the lowest price of 100.10.

The sale drew bids of 3.54 times the amount offered, up from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.35 times.

The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices narrowed to 0.08, compared with that of last month's offering at 0.19, indicating stronger demand for the bonds.

The 20-year JGB yield edged down 1 basis point to 0.585 percent.

The Ministry will offer 2.4 trillion yen of five-year JGBs on Thursday. ($1 = 113.4600 yen)