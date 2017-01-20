FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge higher as BOJ debt-buying operation helps, Trump awaited
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 4:12 AM / 7 months ago

JGBs edge higher as BOJ debt-buying operation helps, Trump awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Friday as a regular debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan helped offset pressure from an overnight drop in U.S. Treasuries.

March 10-year JGB futures gained 0.15 point to 150.24.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.060 percent, pulling away from a one-month high of 0.075 percent struck the previous day.

That peak in yield was hit after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled faster interest rates than markets had been anticipating and as an auction of five-year JGBs drew tepid demand.

Investor focus was on Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president later in the day and its potential impact on the global bond and currency markets.

U.S. Treasury prices fell and yields surged to two-week highs on Thursday after data showed solid growth for the world's no. 1 economy. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

