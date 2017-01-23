FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs gain as Tokyo equities slip after Trump inauguration
January 23, 2017 / 4:15 AM / in 9 months

JGBs gain as Tokyo equities slip after Trump inauguration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday as Tokyo stocks slipped and Treasuries gained after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president and lifted investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.045 percent. The 30-year yield declined 2 basis points to 0.775 percent, pulling away from a five-week high of 0.800 percent struck on Friday.

“JGBs have found bids as Trump reiterated his protectionist stance while failing to mention any fiscal policy specifics, pushing back expectations towards economic growth and inflation,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“The expression of U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are also leading to risk aversion.”

Japan’s Nikkei was down more than 1 percent and the benchmark Treasury yield pulled back from near three-week highs after Trump adopted a populist tone as he was sworn in on Friday, raising some concerns that fiscal stimulus efforts may be delayed. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)

