January 24, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 9 months ago

JGBs track Treasuries higher, 40-year auction well received

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices tracked a rise by U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, with the market drawing additional relief as an auction of 40-year debt was well received by investors.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the 20-year yield both fell by half a basis point to 0.045 percent and 0.615 percent, respectively.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday’s 500 billion yen ($4.44 billion) 40-year JGB auction rose to 2.99 from 2.97 at the previous sale in November.

The 40-year JGBs attracted sufficient demand amid prospects of the “Trump trade” being unwound, reversing the recent depreciation by the yen and the surge in stocks - factors that had worked against safe-haven debt.

U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks, as investor jitters over President Donald Trump’s tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds. ($1 = 112.6800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

