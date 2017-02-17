JGBs edge up on Treasuries, longer-end dip after BOJ

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged up on Friday, taking their cues from rising prices for U.S. bonds while super-long debt dipped slightly after the results of the Bank of Japan's buying underscored lingering selling demand.

The price of 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 149.94 , though activity was subdued with trading volume hitting just over 10,000 lots with less than an hour left before market close.

While the market was helped by a rise in U.S. Treasuries overnight, partly following dovish comments from influential Fed policy maker William Dudley on Wednesday, the BOJ's buying operation on the day underscored strong selling interest in maturities over 10 years.

The BOJ offered to buy 320 billion yen ($2.82 billion) of bonds with more than 10 to 40 years to maturity, maintaining the increased amount of buying since its previous operation last Friday.

There were offers of 1.07 trillion yen in total, the biggest amount for the operation in those maturities so far this year.

The 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.910 percent, just below its near one-year high of 0.915 percent touched last week.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.090 percent .