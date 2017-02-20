FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
30-year JGB yield hits one-year high of 0.92 pct
February 20, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 6 months ago

30-year JGB yield hits one-year high of 0.92 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds hit a one-year high on Monday in an otherwise quiet trading as investors looked to details of U.S. President Donald Trump's economic plans as well as political developments in France.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.920 percent , its highest level since February last year, as super-long bonds remained under pressure on the view that the Bank of Japan will tolerate a yield rise in those maturities.

Other maturities were mixed in slow trade, due partly to the U.S. market holiday on Monday.

The 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.090 percent while the 10-year JGB futures prices rose 0.05 point to 149.96. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

