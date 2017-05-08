FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
JGBs slip as Tokyo stocks hit 17-mth highs on French vote relief
May 8, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 3 months ago

JGBs slip as Tokyo stocks hit 17-mth highs on French vote relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Monday, weighed down by a rally in Tokyo stocks to 17-month highs after centrist Emmanuel Macron's resounding victory in French presidential election.

June 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.11 point to 150.82.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the 30-year yield each rose 1.5 basis points to 0.030 percent and 0.805 percent, respectively.

Caution towards Tuesday's 10-year bond auction and soft results to the Bank of Japan's regular long-term debt purchasing operation also nudged JGB yields higher.

Japan's finance ministry will offer 2.3 trillion yen ($20.42 billion) of 10-year JGBs on Tuesday.

With investor risk appetite boosted following Macro's win in France, Japan's Nikkei closed 2.3 percent higher after rising to its highest level since December 2015.

$1 = 112.6400 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

