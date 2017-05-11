JGB benchmark yield rises to 1-month high as safe-haven demand fades

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark Japanese government bond yield rose to its highest level in a month on Thursday as increasing investor appetite for riskier assets curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield was up 1.5 basis points at 0.050 percent, its highest since April 10.

JGB yields have crept higher over the past week as factors including receding geopolitical concerns and a weaker yen have pushed Japanese stocks to 17-month peaks.

An auction of 30-year debt still managed to attract ample bids. The Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing, backed by large JGB purchases, has shown little signs of ending as the central bank continues its battle against deflationary pressures.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 800 billion yen ($7.00 billion) 30-year sale improved to 3.35 from 3.08 at the previous auction in April.

The rise in yields of the super long JGBs was less pronounced thanks to the solid auction. The 30-year yield was half a basis point higher at 0.825 percent.