JGBs steady on cooling risk appetite, BOJ's debt-buying operation

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady on Wednesday, with cooling investor risk appetite and a debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan shoring up the market.

Overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries also supported JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the 30-year yield were unchanged at 0.040 percent and 0.835 percent, respectively.

The central bank purchased a total of 1.03 trillion yen ($9.16 billion) of JGBs of one- to 25-years in maturities at its regular buying operation on Tuesday.

Boding well for safe-havens such as JGBs, appetite for risk ebbed in the broader markets, with Japan's Nikkei pulling back from 17-month high as the yen strengthened against the dollar. The dollar was pressured against its Japanese peer amid heightened turmoil in Washington.

U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday after data showing U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in April, in addition to deepening concerns towards President Donald Trump's leadership following reports that then-FBI Director James Comey was asked to end a probe into his former national security advisor.