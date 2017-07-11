TOKYO, July 11 Japanese government bond prices
found a firm footing on Tuesday, with the selloff seen in recent
weeks stabilising following strong investor support in a
closely-watched auction of five-year JGBs.
The market has been also underpinned by the Bank of Japan's
aggressive bond purchase operations on Friday, which has also
assured market players of its firm commitment to keep yields
around the current levels.
The auction of 2.2 trillion yen ($19.2 billion) five-year
JGBs produced the highest accepted yield of minus 0.033 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.85, above 4.71 in the previous
five-year JGB auction last month and the highest in almost three
years.
In the secondary market, the five-year yield stood flat at
minus 0.035 percent.
"Given today's strong auction results, the BOJ probably
won't need to increase its buying in five-year bonds tomorrow,"
said a trader at a Japanese bank.
The BOJ is due to buy one- to ten-year JGBs on Wednesday.
Still, traders say the BOJ may have to step in and increase
its buying or conduct fixed-rate purchases to draw a line in the
sand again in the near future.
Such a challenge could come as early as Thursday if U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen makes hawkish comments in her
testimony on Wednesday and boosts U.S. and European bond yields,
they say.
The JGB market had been hit by rising expectations that some
of the world's central banks including the European Central Bank
may dial back their stimulus.
Although the BOJ is nowhere near ending its easy policy,
higher bond yields elsewhere undermine the relative attraction
of JGBs.
Pressure from rising bond yields overseas is likely to hurt
longest maturities the most and to steepen the yield curve,
because the BOJ's control on them is looser than that on the
10-year bonds and shorter maturities.
In part driven by such thinking, the curve steepened on
Tuesday as the 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.900
percent while the 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5
basis point to 0.095 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price was up 0.01 point at 149.78
.
($1 = 114.41 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sam Holmes)