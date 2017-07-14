FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs dip as two-day market advance runs out of steam
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 2 hours ago

JGBs dip as two-day market advance runs out of steam

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices tracked declines in their U.S. and euro zone counterparts and slipped on Friday, with the market running out of momentum after two days of solid gains.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was half a basis point higher at 0.080 percent.

The yield began the week higher, approaching a five-month peak of 0.105 percent touched last Friday, as JGBs felt the upward pull from rising global yields.

But strong five-year and 20-year JGB auction results and the BOJ's decision to increase the amount of debt at its regular operations had calmed the market, pushing the 10-year yield to a near two-week low of 0.080 percent on Thursday.

The five-year yield was half a basis point higher at minus 0.045 percent.

The rise in yields was limited as the BOJ offered to buy 910 billion yen ($8 billion) of shorter-dated to super long maturity JGBs at its regular debt-purchasing operation on Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after falling for three straight days, tracking gains in German bond yields with solid U.S. economic data supporting their trend higher.

$1 = 113.4200 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

