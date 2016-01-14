Benchmark 10-year JGB yield briefly falls to fresh record low

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond touched a fresh record low on Thursday, edging past the milestone set in January 2015 as Japanese stocks skidded.

The 10-year JGB yield fell as low as 0.190 percent, and last stood at 0.195 percent, down 1 basis point.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index tumbled 4.1 against the backdrop of a regional equities selloff as oil prices tumbled on fears of slowing global growth. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)