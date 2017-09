TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield dropped into negative territory for the first time on Tuesday, as Tokyo’s Nikkei tanked and fuelled demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year yield was down 4 basis points at minus 0.005 percent.

The Nikkei was down 5.2 percent, caught in the latest round of risk aversion buffeting global markets.