April 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Japan's 30-year bond yield slips to new record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - The 30-year Japanese government bond yield slipped to a new record low on Friday as investors sought debt that still offers positive yields at the start of the new fiscal year.

The 30-year yield was down 13 basis points at a historic low of 0.400 percent in relatively thin trading.

JGBs have rallied since the Bank of Japan unveiled negative rates on Jan. 29, and investors have clamored to buy superlong JGBs that still offer positive yields. Yields in the curve through to around 12 years are now below zero.

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill

