March 8, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Japan MOF considering cutting inflation-linked bond sales -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Finance is considering reducing the issuance of inflation-linked government bonds in the next fiscal year from April, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, following the collapse of the bonds’ prices this year.

The ministry will likely slash the sale of inflation-linked JGBs to 400 billion yen ($3.55 billion) per auction from the current plan of 500 billion yen, the source said, declining to be identified because the plan is not yet public. ($1 = 112.8000 yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

