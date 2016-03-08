Japan MOF considering cutting inflation-linked bond sales -source

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Finance is considering reducing the issuance of inflation-linked government bonds in the next fiscal year from April, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, following the collapse of the bonds’ prices this year.

The ministry will likely slash the sale of inflation-linked JGBs to 400 billion yen ($3.55 billion) per auction from the current plan of 500 billion yen, the source said, declining to be identified because the plan is not yet public. ($1 = 112.8000 yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)