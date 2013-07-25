Japanese investors buy foreign bonds for 3rd straight week

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for a third straight week last week, in further signs they are venturing abroad to seek better returns after the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary easing policy hit returns at home.

They bought 549.3 billion yen ($5.48 billion) of foreign bonds in the week through July 20 after buying 1.1056 trillion yen - the largest amount since September 2012 - in the previous week. July looks set to be the first month of net foreign bond buying in six months.

The Japanese central bank stunned financial markets on April 4, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the world’s third-largest economy in less than two years.

But in the first six months of 2013, Japanese investors had repatriated 15.54 trillion yen, including foreign securities and money market instruments, defying earlier expectations that they would move their money aboard.

That compared with an outflow of 6.67 trillion for the same period last year.

The BOJ’s sweeping stimulus measures, on the other hand, has lifted foreign investor interest in Japanese equities. They bought 349.8 billion yen of stocks last week after buying 398.2 billion yen in the prior week.

Foreign investors bought 8.79 trillion yen of Japanese stocks in January-June, compared with only 580.6 billion yen for the same period last year.