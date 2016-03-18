FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan 10-year JGB yield falls to record low minus 0.135 percent
March 18, 2016 / 3:45 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Japan 10-year JGB yield falls to record low minus 0.135 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects BOJ’s policy rate in third paragraph to minus 0.10 percent)

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell to a fresh record low on Friday, after a strong response to the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 8 basis points to minus 0.135 percent.

The move was the first time since 1980 that the 10-year yield has fallen below the central bank’s policy rate, which is now minus 0.10 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

