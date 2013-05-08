FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan hopes for a lift from "Abenomics" bra
May 8, 2013

Japan hopes for a lift from "Abenomics" bra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - The Japanese division of lingerie maker Triumph International unveiled on Wednesday an “Abenomics” bra, a special edition it says offers a “growth strategy” and a potential lift towards Japan’s elusive inflation target.

Launches of Triumph’s concept bras in Tokyo have become a regular event over the past quarter of a century and are an important publicity tool for 127-year-old, Swiss-headquartered company.

The latest “Branomics Bra” follows earlier solar-powered, recycled and “husband-hunting” models but, like its predecessors, will not go on sale.

The “Branomics Bra” is a playful take on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “three-arrow” economic revival plan that combines monetary strategy aiming to reach 2 percent inflation in two years and pro-growth reforms.

It features a rising trendline and arrows as motifs and promises a 2 percent increase in volume with extra padding.

“We hope that, as the Japanese economy grows, we can also help bust sizes to get bigger,” said Triumph spokeswoman Keiko Masuda.

Its benefits for Japan’s policymakers were less clear. (Reporting by Ruairidh Villar; Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Elaine Lies and Paul Tait)

