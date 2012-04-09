FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Autos
April 9, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 6 years

Nissan to invest $200 mln to build new model in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday it will invest 127 million pounds ($200 million) to build a new hatchback at its Sunderland plant in Britain from 2014.

The new medium hatchback, which does not yet have a name, will create an additional 225 jobs at Nissan and 900 at component companies supplying Nissan in Britain.

The new investment is on top of $200 million Nissan said in March it would spend to build its new Invitation compact vehicle from mid-2013 in Sunderland and will take manufacturing capacity at Britain’s biggest car plant beyond 550,000 vehicles a year.

British Prime Minister David Cameron and Nissan Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga are due to formally announce the new investment later on Tuesday when Cameron visits Nissan’s Yokohama headquarters during a trip to Japan.

