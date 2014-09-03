FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan budget requests for FY2015/16 to total 101.68 trln yen - govt source
#Financials
September 3, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

Japan budget requests for FY2015/16 to total 101.68 trln yen - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s government ministries will make budget requests totaling a record 101.68 trillion yen ($967 billion) for the fiscal year starting next April, a source familiar with the figures told Reuters.

The budget requests compare with 95.88 trillion yen earmarked for this fiscal year’s budget. The Ministry of Finance in recent years has typically trimed actual spending by several trillion yen from requested levels when it compiles the budget in December.

1 US dollar = 105.1600 Japanese yen Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer

