Japan budget requests for FY2015/16 to total 101.68 trln yen - govt source

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s government ministries will make budget requests totaling a record 101.68 trillion yen ($967 billion) for the fiscal year starting next April, a source familiar with the figures told Reuters.

The budget requests compare with 95.88 trillion yen earmarked for this fiscal year’s budget. The Ministry of Finance in recent years has typically trimed actual spending by several trillion yen from requested levels when it compiles the budget in December.