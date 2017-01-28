FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2017 / 3:44 AM / 7 months ago

Japan plans butter imports to secure stable supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan will import 13,000 tonnes of butter in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1 to secure stable supplies, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.

The government also plans to import 13,000 tonnes of skim milk powder, the ministry said in a statement.

The imports reflect declining domestic output of raw milk due to a decreasing number of dairy farmers as Japan's population ages and young people move away from rural areas. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)

