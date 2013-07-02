FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan, Canada investors to buy U.S. power plant for $2 bln-Nikkei
July 2, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

Japan, Canada investors to buy U.S. power plant for $2 bln-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - A consortium including Mitsubishi Corp and Japanese and Canadian pension funds will buy a U.S. gas-fired power plant in Michigan this month for nearly 200 billion yen ($2.01 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi, Japan’s Pension Fund Association, Mizuho Bank , the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and Canadian pension fund Omers will acquire all shares in the parent firm of the 1.63-gigawatt power plant, the report said, without citing sources.

The current owners include a Swedish investment fund, said.

