Japan power group aims for 35 pct CO2 emissions cut by 2030-Nikkei

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s major power firms are seeking to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than a third by 2030 compared with 2013 levels by relying on nuclear power, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Japan’s Federation of Electric Power Companies, whose members include the 10 main power monopolies, and 19 other power firms have set a target to curb carbon emissions per 1 kilowatt of power sold to around 0.37 kg in 2030, down 35 percent from 0.57 kg in 2013, the report said, without citing sources.

The power industry is unlikely to set the total emissions targets for the sector, the report said.

A spokesman for the Federation of Electric Power Companies said the electricity industry has not set greenhouse gas reductions goals yet and declined to comment on details.

Japan, the world’s fifth largest emitter of climate-warming carbon dioxide, last month set a target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2030 from 2013 level, assuming a government proposal to derive 20 to 22 percent of electricity from nuclear power in 2030. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Miral Fahmy)