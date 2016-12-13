FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Japan casino bill clears panel, paving way for landmark legalisation
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 11:09 AM / 8 months ago

Japan casino bill clears panel, paving way for landmark legalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A contentious bill to legalise casinos in Japan cleared a key parliamentary panel on Tuesday, essentially assuring its enactment into law, paving the way for high-stakes gambling in the world's third-biggest economy.

Brushing off concerns - even from within Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition - over gambling addiction and other social ills, lawmakers in an upper house committee approved the bill. It had failed repeatedly in previous parliaments to come up for a vote.

Domestic and international companies from MGM Resorts International to Japanese game-machine maker Sega Sammy Holdings Inc could benefit from legalised casinos in Japan, a market that brokerage CLSA estimates could be worth up to $40 billion a year.

Given the Abe coalition's strong majority in the upper house, the bill is almost certain to be approved by the full chamber on Wednesday, the last day of this session. It previously cleared the lower house.

$1 = 115.3700 yen Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.