6 months ago
Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 6 months ago

Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.

"It would be at least what we paid in Singapore, $6 billion including the land, but it could be as much as $10 billion," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson at an investor conference in Tokyo, referring to Sands' Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore.

Japan legalised casinos late last year and is now drafting rules, due by December, on how to regulate the industry and pick operators and locations of so-called "integrated resorts" - large-scale complexes combining casinos, hotels and shopping. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

