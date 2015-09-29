FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Abe: Japan needs to develop 'amicable, stable' relationship with China
September 29, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Japan's Abe: Japan needs to develop 'amicable, stable' relationship with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Japan needed to develop a stable and amicable relationship with China.

“We need to develop our amicable relationship, a stable relationship, between Japan and China. I think both countries should make efforts to that end,” Abe told an event on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

“Already we have gone through several rounds of summit meetings and we are steadfastly moving to further develop a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests,” he said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

