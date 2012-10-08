Toyota, Nissan, Honda to cut China production to half-Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor plan to roughly halve their production levels in China, the Nikkei reported on Monday, as a territorial row between the two countries cuts sales of Japanese cars in the world’s biggest auto market.

Nissan will suspend the night shift at its passenger car factories in China and operate only during the day, the bussiness daily said. Nissan has two passenger car factories in China -- in Huadu and Zhengzhou -- with two lines each. A Nissan spokesman declined to confirm the report.

Toyota and Honda plan to cut China production to about half normal levels by shortening working hours and slowing down the speed of production lines, the Nikkei reported without citing a source. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Richard Pullin)