FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan sends back Chinese activists after island landing -Kyodo
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 9:50 AM / 5 years ago

Japan sends back Chinese activists after island landing -Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan has sent home several Chinese activists who were arrested after they landed on an island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, Kyodo news agency said on Friday, as Japanese authorities sought to defuse tensions between the two Asian neighbours over the disputed territory.

The first group of activists boarded a plane heading for Hong Kong from Okinawa in southern Japan and the remainder of the 14 activists will depart by ship later on Friday.

The feud over the uninhabited isles, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China, which lie near potentially rich gas reserves, is one of several that are fraying Japan’s ties with Asian neighbours China and South Korea nearly seven decades after the end of World War Two.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.