Japan voices 'serious concern' over Chinese naval ship near disputed islands
June 9, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Japan voices 'serious concern' over Chinese naval ship near disputed islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman on Thursday expressed “serious concern” about the entry of a Chinese naval ship into waters close to disputed islands in the East China Sea, saying it would escalate tension unilaterally.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his government to closely coordinate with the United States and other countries to deal with the incident, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Japan summoned the Chinese ambassador in Tokyo early on Thursday to express concern after the ship sailed close to what Japan considers its territorial waters in the East China Sea for the first time, the Foreign Ministry said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

