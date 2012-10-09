FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Suzuki: China dealership Sept sales -44.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Suzuki: China dealership Sept sales -44.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in second paragraph for vehicles sold to 15,446, not 15,466)

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said sales to dealerships in China in September fell 44.5 percent from a year earlier, following a territorial spat between Asia’s two biggest economies that sparked violent anti-Japanese protests in China.

Suzuki sold 15,446 vehicles to dealerships in the world’s biggest auto market in September, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.