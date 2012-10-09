CORRECTED-Suzuki: China dealership Sept sales -44.5 pct y/y

(Corrects figure in second paragraph for vehicles sold to 15,446, not 15,466)

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said sales to dealerships in China in September fell 44.5 percent from a year earlier, following a territorial spat between Asia’s two biggest economies that sparked violent anti-Japanese protests in China.

Suzuki sold 15,446 vehicles to dealerships in the world’s biggest auto market in September, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)