CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Suzuki: China dealership Sept sales -42.5 pct y/y

(Suzuki corrects percentage fall to 42.5 percent from 44.5 percent and vehicles sold to 16,020 from 15,446)

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said sales to dealerships in China in September fell 42.5 percent from a year earlier, following a territorial spat between Asia’s two biggest economies that sparked violent anti-Japanese protests in China.

Suzuki sold 16,020 vehicles to dealerships in the world’s biggest auto market in September, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson and Edmund Klamann)