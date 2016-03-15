BTMU to buy into 3i Group's euro CLO - sources

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Asset manager 3i Group has lined up Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ as an investor in its latest euro CLO deal, according to market sources.

The Japanese group has agreed to take part in the CLO manager’s Harvest XV trade, the sources said, with the deal now expected to price towards the end of this month.

It is not yet clear how much of the notes BTMU will buy, but Japanese buyers usually focus on the senior Triple A tranches of CLO deals.

Last week, market sources said 3i was in talks with a Japanese buyer that could take part in the senior tranches of the group’s latest euro CLO.

The CLO manager has been marketing the trade for at least several weeks via arranger RBC.

Two market sources away from the deal described the Japanese investor as a cornerstone buyer that could make or break the 3i transaction.

BTMU is also said to have bought a large chunk of the Triple As in Carlyle’s CGMSE CLO 2015-3 trade in December, marking a rare investment by a Japanese buyer in the European CLO market since the global financial crisis.

BTMU’s involvement helped Carlyle upsize the deal, printing the largest CLO trade in 2015 despite woefully thin demand for Triple A paper.

BTMU did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Sudip Roy.)