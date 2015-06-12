FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's environment ministry pushes back on shift to coal
June 12, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's environment ministry pushes back on shift to coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s environment ministry is pushing back on the growing use of coal to generate power after the Fukushima nuclear disaster led to the shutdown the country’s reactors, as concerns mount over greenhouse emissions.

Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki told reporters on Friday he will submit an objection over plans for a 1.2 gigawatt coal-fired plant to the powerful industry ministry, which has been promoting use of the fuel to cut costs. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

