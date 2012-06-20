FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan May commodity imports: U.S. grain imports down 21 pct
#Basic Materials
June 20, 2012 / 1:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan May commodity imports: U.S. grain imports down 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japanese imports of U.S. grains fell 21 percent
from a year earlier in May, customs data showed on Wednesday. Details of the May
data were as follows (value column in millions of yen):
    
                   Volume            Yr/Yr     Value    Yr/Yr
 Grain           2,300,486  tonnes    -0.4%   71,587   -10.8%
    (from U.S.)  1,405,970  tonnes     -21%   39,667   -27.2%
 Soybeans          293,918  tonnes     6.3%   15,296     2.3%
    (from U.S.)    148,576  tonnes   -37.3%    7,530   -38.6%
 Meat              225,999  tonnes     6.7%   93,913     5.1%
    (from U.S.)     57,782  tonnes     9.5%   26,649    12.4%
 Nonferrous Ore  1,158,000  tonnes    57.2%  137,701    16.7%
 Nonferrous Met    284,017  tonnes    -5.8%  133,746   -31.7%
 Steel             658,577  tonnes      -8%   73,052   -10.7%
    

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
