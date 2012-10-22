FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Sept commodity imports
October 22, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan Sept commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of
selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs
trade data released on Monday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of
Japanese yen.
                   Volume           Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr 
Grain           2,032,164  tonnes    -7.9%     62,390   -15.4%
 (from U.S.)    1,176,524  tonnes   -22.7%     33,213   -27.8%
Soybeans          132,294  tonnes   -13.8%      7,527    -3.4%
 (from U.S.)       78,255  tonnes   -17.9%      4,317    -6.1%
Meat              197,195  tonnes      -1%     83,422    -0.9% 
    (from U.S.)    51,888  tonnes    -2.2%     24,091     2.1%
Nonferrous Ore  1,007,000  tonnes    12.5%     88,319   -16.6%
Iron Ore        9,639,000  tonnes   -16.4%    107,024   -31.9%
Nonferrous Met    269,985  tonnes     8.2%    106,805   -20.9%
Steel             606,536  tonnes     8.4%     60,951   -15.8%

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

